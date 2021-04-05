Federally supported vaccine center to open in Columbia; site to deliver 7,000 doses per week

A huge influx of COVID-19 vaccines will be coming to South Carolina soon.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force announced Monday a federally supported community vaccination center will open Wednesday, April 14, at Columbia Place Mall, located at 7201 Two Notch Road in Columbia. The site, coordinated by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Richland County Emergency Services, will be supported by FEMA with vaccine supplies, along with logistics and planning staff.

Beginning April 14, this site is expected to deliver up to 7,000 doses of vaccine per week for eight weeks in addition to the regular vaccine allocations to providers in the state. These additional vaccine doses, supplied by FEMA, are possible due to an increase in production and availability.

“Today, more than 2.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered right here in South Carolina,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said in a statement. “Thanks to the support of our federal and local partners, efforts like the Columbia Place Mall vaccine center are helping us strengthen our efforts as we work to ensure every South Carolinian has an opportunity to receive the vaccine.”

Anyone aged 16 or older is eligible for a vaccine at the Columbia Place Mall site. Additional details and information for this site will be available in the coming days.

As of April 5, South Carolina has received 2,786,150 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,205,033.

A total of 40,406 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

DHEC confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday, along with a total of 641 cases and seven deaths across the state. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Monday is for the date of April 2.

Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,517, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,059 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed zero virus cases Monday and Edgefield County confirmed seven cases.

Across the entire state, there are 517 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently five COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as one COVID-19 ICU bed.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 22,454, and the percent positive was 4.4%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 467,750, with 88,719 probable cases, 8,111 confirmed deaths and 1,092 probable deaths.