Eight new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Aiken County

Over 700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Carolina Tuesday, including eight new cases of illness and one new death in Aiken County.
The death occurred in an elderly victim, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said. In total 22 deaths were reported by the agency across South Carolina, and there are 155 probable deaths being investigated.
Five cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Barnwell County and one case was reported in Edgefield County on Tuesday. Almost 16% of Tuesday's test results were positive for COVID-19, DHEC said.
The agency is continuing to recommend that anyone who can't social distance or doesn't wear masks frequently be tested for COVID-19 once per month as a precaution.
About 85% of hospital beds in Aiken County are occupied, according to the latest TeleTracking report, with 23 hospital beds still available. About three-fourths of inpatient and ICU beds are occupied across the state.