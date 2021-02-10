Disagreements remain over whether S.C. teachers should be moved up in vaccine line

The debate over who should be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine first rolls on.

The S.C. Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday for a proposal that would make all teachers, other critical school staff and daycare workers immediately eligible for the vaccine under phase 1a.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control disagreed with this sentiment during a Wednesday briefing.

Stephen White, S.C. DHEC's immunization division director, said there are still many people that need to be vaccinated in phase 1a, and teachers would just add to that number.

White said there are approximately 1.3 million South Carolinians in phase 1a currently, with the number of those having already received their first dose at about 470,000, less than half. The addition of teachers and other educators would add around 150,000 individuals to the phase.

"If we’re to save lives, it’s all about vaccinating those people who are most at risk," White said. "Teachers are not currently in 1a because of their level of risk. We need to focus now on those that are most at risk."

The Senate proposal was pushed by Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, who has been vocal in his support for teachers to receive the vaccine. In a recent tweet, Massey said that teachers being vaccinated wouldn't disrupt seniors from getting their vaccines.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has said that allowing teachers to "jump the line" would take vaccines away from the state's elderly population, which is "unacceptable" to him.

S.C. DHEC confirmed 54 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Wednesday.

The confirmed death occurred on Feb. 7 in an elderly resident. There were also four probable coronavirus-related deaths occurring between Feb. 2-7. All of the victims were elderly.

S.C. DHEC confirmed a total of 1,516 cases and 39 coronavirus-related deaths across South Carolina on Wednesday.

The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Feb. 8.

Rural Health Services will be administering vaccines to phase 1a qualified individuals who are residents of Windsor, with the ZIP code 29856. The clinic will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Windsor Fire Department, 298 Middleton Drive in Windsor.

All individuals must make an appointment by calling the Rural Health Services Call Center at 803-380-7000. Walk-ins will not be allowed.

University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only Moderna vaccination clinic for South Carolina residents 65 and older who have seen their University Hospital physician in the past 18 months.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E. Residents will return at the same appointment time on March 23 for the second dose.

Appointments will be made at this link; they cannot be made over the phone. Residents are not eligible to sign up if they have had a fever in the past 24 hours, they or anyone they live with has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, they have been treated with antibody therapy for COVID-19 in the past 90 days or have received any vaccinations within the past two weeks.

Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,402, with 158 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,581 probable COVID-19 cases and 30 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, four virus cases were confirmed in each on Wednesday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 77.4% occupancy. There are 120 beds occupied, while there are 35 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,439 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 18,983, and the percent positive was 12.5%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 417,807, with 55,333 probable cases, 6,923 confirmed deaths and 819 probable deaths.