DHEC updates COVID-19 guidelines, encourages diagnostic testing

Health officials in South Carolina updated the state's COVID-19 guidance this week following new changes to federal guidelines for the disease.
Among the new changes the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced is encouraging diagnostic testing - the testing of people with and without symptoms who have had a known exposure to COVID-19 to crack down on asymptomatic carriers of the disease.
S.C. DHEC is also recommending more COVID-19 testing for children, as they can still contract and transmit COVID-19 but rarely experience symptoms compared to older adults.
“We continue to learn more about how COVID-19 affects South Carolina communities as it spreads across our state,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and Chief Medical Officer, in a news release. “It is critical to update guidance based on the latest information from the CDC and what is going on in our local communities to reduce spread and keep residents safe.”
The CDC made updates to its guidance in late September, including the recommendation for diagnostic testing.
More updates were made to the CDC's coronavirus guidelines Monday, Oct. 5, including the acknowledgment that COVID-19 can infect people via airborne transmission and can potentially infect people at a distance greater than six feet, especially in enclosed areas with poor ventilation.
The update clarifies information that was posted to the CDC's website in September which suggested the virus can remain in the air and drift more than six feet in areas with poor ventilation, occasionally causing infections in people beyond the recommended radius for social distancing.
September's original post was quickly taken down, with federal health officials claiming it had been mistakenly posted before final clearance procedures were completed.
However, the CDC claimed Oct. 5 (after officially acknowledging airborne transmission of COVID-19) that its social distancing guidelines will not change, citing that airborne transmission seems to be "uncommon" and occurs mostly in enclosed areas where certain activities, such as singing or exercising, take place.
Changes made to S.C. DHEC's coronavirus testing are as follows:
• Because there is a chance SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can be spread before symptoms appear or even when there are no symptoms, it is important for persons with symptoms and those who are close contacts to people with COVID-19 to be tested because they are more likely to be infected with the virus. This is considered diagnostic testing.
• Conduct screening of persons who are simply out and about in the community. If they have no symptoms or known close contact, they are less likely to be infected with the virus than persons with symptoms or known close contact but they still are at risk.
• Conduct diagnostic testing as needed and screening testing at least monthly for most people in the community, particularly those who spend time around others. This should be a test that directly detects the virus through a sample of saliva or a swab of the nose or throat. Testing for antibodies in the blood is not recommended for this purpose.
• Those who test positive do not need additional testing within the three months following the time symptoms began or when the sample was collected for testing. Repeat testing to end isolation or return to work or school is not recommended.
• Recommendations regarding isolation and quarantine after testing vary depending on whether testing was done in response to symptoms or for screening purposes. Self-isolating at home after a screening test is not necessary for those without symptoms and not known to be a close contact to a case. However, they should continue preventive actions such as wearing a mask and avoid close contact with others until their test results are received. If the results are positive, the individual tested must complete isolation requirements and any close contacts identified beginning 48 hours before testing specimen was collected should be recommended to quarantine.
• Those who are tested because they have symptoms of COVID-19 or believed to be at greater risk of being infected must self-isolate until their test results come back. They may stop self-isolating if negative but if positive must complete the recommended isolation period until no longer considered contagious. Those who are close contacts to someone with COVID-19 should be tested but must complete their full recommended quarantine period even if they test negative.
• Children may have mild symptoms or none at all yet can transmit SARS-CoV-2. Testing children who are close contacts or who have symptoms is critical to prevent spread.