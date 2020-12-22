DHEC reports nearly 1,000 virus cases at S.C. schools within week

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed another 990 coronavirus cases in statewide schools from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20, according to the state agency's Tuesday report.

For a second week in a row, DHEC's report marks the highest school virus count yet.

Of the 990 COVID-19 cases, 771 of them are students, and 219 of them are employees. DHEC's reports only include people who attended school during the virus's infectious period.

DHEC confirmed more cases at multiple public, private and charter schools in Aiken County.

Two private schools in Aiken County were added to DHEC's list since Friday. DHEC reports fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School, as well as student and employee cases at South Aiken Baptist Christian School.

These are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:

Aiken Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Aiken High (six students, <5 employees). Cumulative: 23 students, six employees. Aiken Intermediate (<5 employees) Belvedere Elementary (<5 employees). Cumulative: five employees. Clearwater Elementary (<5 employees). Cyril B. Busbee Elementary (<5 students). First Baptist Weekday, located in North Augusta (<5 students). First Presbyterian Preschool (<5 students). Fox Creek High (five students, <5 employees). Cumulative: eight students. East Aiken School of the Arts (<5 students). Gloverville Elementary (<5 employees). Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Horse Creek Academy (<5 students). Cumulative: six students. J.D. Lever Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Jackson Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Jefferson Elementary (<5 employees). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Cumulative: five students. Leavelle McCampbell Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Midland Valley High (<5 employees). Cumulative: six students. Millbrook Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). Cumulative: five students. North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). North Augusta High (six students, <5 employees). Cumulative: 23 students. North Augusta Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Paul Knox Middle (five students). Cumulative: eight students. Ridge Spring-Monetta High (<5 employees). Schofield Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Cumulative: six students. Silver Bluff High (<5 students, <5 employees). Cumulative: five students. South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students, <5 employees). South Aiken High (seven students, <5 employees). Cumulative: 11 students. St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School (<5 students). Tall Pines STEM Academy (<5 students). Town Creek Christian Academy (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 employees). Victory Christian School (<5 students). Cumulative: five students.

In Edgefield County, three public schools and one private school have reported cases in the last 30 days.

Merriwether Middle and private school Wardlaw Academy have reported fewer than five student cases, and Merriwether Elementary has reported five. Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle has reported fewer than five employee cases.

In Barnwell County, six public schools and one private school have reported cases in the last 30 days. DHEC reports fewer than five student cases at Barnwell Primary, Moriah Christian Academy, Williston-Elko Middle, Kelly Edwards Elementary and Barnwell High. Guinyard-Butler Middle reported fewer than five employee cases, and Barnwell Elementary reported fewer than five employee and student cases.

For more COVID-19 information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on Schools & Childcare Centers and then Cases by Schools.