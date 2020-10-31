DHEC reports 26 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

State health authorities confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County Saturday.

In its Oct. 31 update, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 831 new cases statewide, including five in Barnwell County and four in Edgefield County.

The agency also reported seven probable new cases in Aiken County.

Thirty-six more South Carolinians died of coronavirus, according to DHEC, which also reports five new probable deaths statewide. None were in Aiken, Barnwell or Edgefield counties.

The total number of confirmed cases statewide is 167,885, and 3,686 people have died of the virus in South Carolina, according to DHEC.

Not including antibody tests, 6,097 coronavirus test results were reported to DHEC Friday, and 13.6% of them were positive,

Free on-site COVID-19 testing will be available at the BEC Complex in North Augusta on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to DHEC.

The BEC Complex is located at 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.

To find other testing sites, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

For more information about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.