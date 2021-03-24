DHEC reminds residents to show up for second vaccine dose after number of missed appointments

South Carolina's health agency wants to remind residents that the second COVID-19 vaccine dose is just as important as the first.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday that it has seen a number of people across the state not show up for their second vaccine dose appointment. The agency reminded everyone they're not fully vaccinated unless they have received both doses.

The department also noted that there have been many vaccine appointments available recently, which is a new trend.

Augusta University Health will be holding a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway. The clinic is open to residents who fall under phase 1b of South Carolina's vaccine distribution plan.

This phase includes all residents aged 55 or older, residents aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions and front-line workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.

Registrations must be completed in advance online at covid.augustahealth.org/vaccine. Walk-ins and phone appointments are not available.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted a vaccine clinic at USC Aiken on Wednesday, with 1,120 people receiving their first dose of the vaccine. The hospital will hold another clinic at USC Aiken from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, with 1,000 Moderna doses available.

Appointments for Aiken Regional's clinics must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Appointment availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found online at aikenregional.com, clicking the "Read now" button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the button reading "Complete the vaccine request form."

For residents who are already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system's website.

As of March 24, South Carolina has received 2,439,210 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,742,381. There are currently 689,865 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

In Aiken County, 31,603 residents have been fully vaccinated, according to DHEC.

DHEC confirmed nine COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.

Across the state, there were 436 new cases and 23 deaths Wednesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Wednesday is for the date of March 22.

Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,423, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,965 probable COVID-19 cases and 41 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Edgefield County, two virus cases were confirmed on Wednesday. There was also a confirmed coronavirus-related death in Edgefield County on March 22. The victim was a young adult.

Barnwell County had no new cases.

Across the entire state, 547 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. There is currently one COVID-19 bed occupied in Aiken County's hospitals.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 14,007, and the percent positive was 4.7%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 460,736, with 83,189 probable cases, 7,992 confirmed deaths and 1,063 probable deaths.