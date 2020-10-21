DHEC now says large Aiken County COVID-19 case count last week included historical cases

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control clarified on Wednesday that the initially reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County on Oct. 14 were actually due to historic test results submitted to the department.
"We're not aware of a bulk historic report for today (Wednesday) for Aiken County," S.C. DHEC's Laura Renwick told the Aiken Standard via email last week.
The data reported on Oct. 14 was for the date on Oct. 13.
The historical numbers on S.C. DHEC's website have been updated to show that there were 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County that day.
"Those 95 cases covered a range of days from May 20-October 10," Renwick said via email Wednesday morning. "We've updated the information online to have those 95 cases not all be associated with Oct. 14, but represented for the day the result was relayed from the lab to the health care provider."
