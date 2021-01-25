DHEC launching new vaccine appointment database this week; 137 virus cases recorded in Aiken County

After many residents have experienced frustrations signing up for a vaccine appointment, South Carolina will soon be launching a more user-friendly database.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says it plans to launch a new statewide appointment database sometime this week. The agency says this database will be more user friendly than the current Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For those who are looking to schedule a vaccine appointment, there are a few different options. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has an online vaccine registration form on its website. Doctors Care also has an online registration form.
DHEC's online vaccine appointment locator also shows that the Walmart on Edgefield Road in North Augusta is accepting appointments and to call 803-790-7273 for more information.
For those who do not have internet access or an email address, DHEC says they should call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for help with getting in touch with a provider. DHEC has also said it plans to launch a new phone line soon, where residents can call and schedule an appointment.
South Carolina health authorities confirmed 137 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.
DHEC confirmed a total of 2,736 cases and five deaths across the state Monday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.
The data reported Monday is for the date of Jan. 23.
Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 10,192, with 141 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,955 probable COVID-19 cases and 24 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 15 and 23 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Monday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 83.9% occupancy. There are 130 beds occupied, while there are 25 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,201 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 10,798, and the percent positive was 25.3%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 379,775, with 41,642 probable cases, 5,920 confirmed deaths and 632 probable deaths.