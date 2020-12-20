DHEC confirms three virus-related deaths in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed three coronavirus-related deaths and 44 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Sunday.
The deaths occurred between Dec. 1-12. Two of the victims were elderly, and one was middle-aged.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,583 cases and 36 deaths across the state Sunday.
The data reported Sunday is for the date of Dec. 18.
This brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 7,126, with 104 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,088 probable COVID-19 cases and 15 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 83.9% occupancy. There are 130 beds occupied, while there are 25 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,471 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Sunday was 11,553, and the percent positive was 22.4%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 253,034, with 20,372 probable cases, 4,566 confirmed deaths and 369 probable deaths.
The free COVID-19 testing site at the USC Aiken Convocation Center will have reduced hours this week because of Christmas. Testing will be available from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 23.