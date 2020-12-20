You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

DHEC confirms three virus-related deaths in Aiken County

  • Updated
GranitevilleCOVID97.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Residents get tested for coronavirus during a free testing event in Graniteville earlier this year. DHEC confirmed three coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Sunday.

 Aiken Standard file photo

South Carolina health authorities confirmed three coronavirus-related deaths and 44 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Sunday.

The deaths occurred between Dec. 1-12. Two of the victims were elderly, and one was middle-aged.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,583 cases and 36 deaths across the state Sunday.

The data reported Sunday is for the date of Dec. 18.

This brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 7,126, with 104 coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus cases surge among Savannah River Site workforce

Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,088 probable COVID-19 cases and 15 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 83.9% occupancy. There are 130 beds occupied, while there are 25 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,471 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Sunday was 11,553, and the percent positive was 22.4%.

S.C. DHEC confirms over 500 school virus cases since Tuesday

The total number of cases statewide is now 253,034, with 20,372 probable cases, 4,566 confirmed deaths and 369 probable deaths.

The free COVID-19 testing site at the USC Aiken Convocation Center will have reduced hours this week because of Christmas. Testing will be available from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Holiday closures coming for USC Aiken virus testing center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News