DHEC confirms six more coronavirus deaths in Aiken County

Another six Aiken County residents have died because of COVID-19, state health authorities confirmed Saturday.

Five of the victims were elderly, and one was middle aged. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also reports one probable death due to the virus.

The deaths occurred between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.

DHEC confirmed 68 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday in Aiken County. Barnwell and Edgefield counties have 12 and 11 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to DHEC.

Statewide, DHEC reported 3,111 new confirmed cases and 74 new confirmed cases across South Carolina on Saturday.

This brings the statewide cumulative total to 266,678 confirmed cases and 4,736 confirmed deaths.

Of the 14,427 new tests reported statewide, 21.6% were positive for coronavirus, according to DHEC.

According to DHEC’s acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 84.5% occupancy. Twenty-four beds are open, and 131 are occupied.

Across South Carolina, 1,758 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, according to DHEC. About 10% of them are on ventilators.

Testing in Aiken County

The free COVID-19 saliva testing site at USC Aiken's Convocation Center will be open Sunday, Monday and Wednesday this week from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Free testing will also be available on Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Aiken True North Church in North Augusta, according to DHEC.

To find a testing site near you in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.