DHEC confirms 8 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

State health authorities confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Saturday, marking the fourth day in a row with fewer than 10 reported cases countywide.
A total of 571 new cases were reported statewide. As of Thursday, March 11, there have been 454,158 confirmed cases in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC confirmed 33 more COVID-19 deaths statewide.
An elderly Barnwell County resident died of COVID-19 on Feb. 26, according to DHEC. The state health agency also reports a probable coronavirus death of a middle-aged Aiken County resident, who died March 7.
Barnwell County has two new confirmed cases, and Edgefield County has three.
Out of 36,679 molecular tests reported to DHEC on Thursday, 3.6% were positive.
COVID-19 vaccines
About one in five South Carolina residents have started their COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning they have received at least one vaccine shot.
11.7% of South Carolina residents have completed their coronavirus vaccinations, as of March 11. About a quarter of them received the Moderna vaccine, and the rest received the Pfizer vaccine.
There have been 1,387,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines given in South Carolina, about 97% of which were given to state residents.
In Aiken County, 25,820 residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot.
Statewide vaccine allocation is currently in phase 1b, which makes multiple groups eligible to receive the vaccine, according to DHEC:
- People ages 55 and up.
- Individuals ages 16 to 54 with high-risk medical conditions, including pregnancy, obesity, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, Down syndrome, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant or sickle cell disease.
- People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability.
- Frontline workers who have an increased occupational risk — meaning employees who must be in-person at work and come into frequent, ongoing contact with other people at work.
- People at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact, such as homeless shelters and detention facilities.
- Healthcare workers who have routine, direct contact with patients and were not vaccinated during phase 1a.
To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.