You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

DHEC confirms 40 new virus cases across Aiken County

  • Updated
DHEC Logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

S.C. DHEC confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

 Aiken Standard file photo

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,612 cases and 35 deaths across the state Wednesday. One confirmed death, a middle-aged person, was reported in Aiken County.

This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,721 as of Wednesday with 87 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 7,480, and the percent positive was 21.6%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 206,653 confirmed cases, 14,182 probable cases, 4,126 confirmed deaths and 318 probable deaths.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News