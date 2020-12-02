DHEC confirms 40 new virus cases across Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,612 cases and 35 deaths across the state Wednesday. One confirmed death, a middle-aged person, was reported in Aiken County.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,721 as of Wednesday with 87 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 7,480, and the percent positive was 21.6%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 206,653 confirmed cases, 14,182 probable cases, 4,126 confirmed deaths and 318 probable deaths.