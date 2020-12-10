You are the owner of this article.
DHEC confirms 29 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

  Updated
Eric Muhlbaier, administrative director of support services at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, prepares COVID-19 tests during a free testing event that took place in Belvedere during July. 

 Aiken Standard file photo

Twenty-nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Aiken County on Thursday as part of South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily data release.

The agency reported 1,883 new cases in the state on Thursday, as well as 12 new deaths.

The Dec. 8 death of an elderly Aiken County resident was listed as probable for coronavirus in the release.

As of Thursday’s update, there have been 6,251 confirmed cases of the disease in Aiken County and 94 confirmed deaths.

According to acute hospital bed data provided by DHEC, 92.3% of Aiken County’s hospital beds are occupied. There are 143 hospital beds occupied, and 12 beds currently available.

There were 8,828 new individual test results reported statewide in the report, with 21.3% positive.

As of Thursday’s data, there have been 225,053 confirmed positive cases in the state during the pandemic, and 16,633 probable cases. The total of South Carolinians who have died from coronavirus-related illness is 4,291, and there have been 336 probable deaths.

