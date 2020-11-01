DHEC confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 1,319 new COVID-19 cases and one death statewide in its Sunday report.

One elderly individual – age 65 or older – in Richland County died of coronavirus Friday, according to the report.

The agency also reports 17 new probable cases in South Carolina.

In Aiken County, DHEC reports 20 new cases and one probable case.

DHEC also reports three new COVID-19 cases in Barnwell County and seven in Edgefield County.

The total number of confirmed cases statewide is 169,228, and the total number of confirmed deaths in South Carolina is 3,687, according to the report.

Not including antibody tests, 10,827 statewide COVID-19 test results were reported to DHEC Saturday, and 12.2% of them were positive.

Free on-site COVID-19 testing will be available at the BEC Complex in North Augusta on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to DHEC.

The BEC Complex is located at 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.

To find other testing sites, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.