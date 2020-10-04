DHEC announces seven new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in Aiken County on Sunday.
The health agency announced 619 new confirmed cases in the state Sunday, as well as 20 new probable cases.
The state total for confirmed cases is now 146,576, and there have been 5,006 probable cases. Aiken County has seen a total of 4,075 confirmed cases and 309 probable cases.
The percent positive of the 5,228 tests in Sunday’s report was 11.8%.
DHEC announced 12 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths statewide on Sunday. The total number of confirmed deaths in South Carolina now totals 3,255 with 198 probable deaths.
Seventy-five Aiken County residents have died of COVID-19, and there are nine probable COVID-19-related deaths.
Free COVID-19 testing will be offered by Genetworx and DHEC at the BEC Plex in North Augusta on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The BEC Plex is located at 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway.
Free testing will also be offered Thursday at Mount Beulah Baptist Church in Windsor from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The church is located at 857 Mt. Beulah Road.
More testing details can be found on DHEC's website.