DHEC announced 46 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

Forty-six new confirmed cases and four probable cases of COVID-19 were reported in Aiken County on Saturday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The health agency also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Aiken County residents. Those people, both elderly, died on Sept. 23 and 25.
There have now been 4,069 confirmed cases and 308 probable cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County residents.
Seventy-five Aiken County residents have died with the disease, and there are nine probable deaths in the county.
DHEC reported 649 new confirmed and 32 new probable cases statewide on Saturday, and the percent positive of those cases was 32.6%.
The daily news release sent Saturday by the department states that the high percentage is “a result of the delayed electronic lab reports” DHEC is processing.
Friday’s release says that DHEC is making adjustments to its internal database for “more streamlined tracking of electronically reported test results.” The department said it will provide a breakdown of tests and results for the days impacted by the internal update.
Saturday’s numbers add to a cumulative total of now 145,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have been reported in the state, and 4,938 probable cases.
As of Saturday, 3.243 COVID-19-related deaths have been confirmed in the state, and there are 199 probable deaths.
DHEC also reported Saturday that a previously reported pediatric death in Barnwell County has been reclassified as not a death.
“The individual tested positive for COVID-19 but did not die,” the release says.
“The information was incorrectly reported to DHEC through a data entry error. There remain two pediatric COVID-19 deaths in the state, as of today.”