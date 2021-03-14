Decrease in reported COVID-19 cases continues in Aiken County

Aiken County had another day of relatively few reported COVID-19 cases Sunday, with state health authorities reporting six confirmed cases and four probable cases.

The data released Sunday is for Friday, March 12. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 502 new cases and six COVID-19 deaths statewide.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina to 454,683. That's equal to about 9% of the state's population, according to a 2019 population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.

DHEC has confirmed 7,849 total coronavirus deaths in the state. Based on the population estimate, that's about three for every 2,000 South Carolinians.

In neighboring Barnwell County, DHEC confirmed no new cases Sunday but did report one probable case.

Edgefield County has two new confirmed cases, according to DHEC.

Out of the 18,196 new molecular tests reported to DHEC, 4.6% were positive.

COVID-19 vaccines

About one in five South Carolinians aged 15 or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to DHEC's vaccination dashboard, with 11.9% of the population having completed the vaccination process.

In Aiken County, 26,684 residents have had at least one shot. That's about 19% of people aged 15 and up in the county, according to DHEC.

Statewide vaccine allocation is currently in phase 1b, which makes multiple groups eligible to receive the vaccine:

People aged 55 and up.

Individuals aged 16 to 54 with high-risk medical conditions, including pregnancy, obesity, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, Down syndrome, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant or sickle cell disease.

People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability.

Frontline workers who have an increased occupational risk.

People at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact, such as homeless shelters and detention facilities.

Health care workers who have routine, direct contact with patients and were not vaccinated during phase 1a.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.