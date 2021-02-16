Daily virus numbers continue downward trend; 38 new cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 38 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 868 cases and 16 coronavirus-related deaths across South Carolina on Tuesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

Tuesday's report continued a downward trend over the past few weeks in the number of daily reported COVID-19 numbers. Since the week ending Jan. 9, the new cases have decreased each week.

The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Feb. 14.

As of Feb. 16, South Carolina has received 970,550 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 668,533. There are currently 461,131 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 4,105 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 4,352 of them. The number administrated is higher than the number received because some facilities, such as Aiken Regional, have been able to get six or seven doses from one vial. DHEC's inventory is based on five doses per vial.

Augusta University Medical Center has received 1,950 Pfizer doses to be administered in Aiken, of which 1,911 have been used.

Doctors Care at the Aiken Mall has administered 851 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 257 second doses.

A vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School gym, located at 1095 Columbia Road in Johnston, for phase 1a individuals. It will be a first-come, first-served clinic with 250 available vaccines.

CVS is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine at many of its locations around South Carolina, including Aiken. At this time, all appointments are booked, but more will be added as they become available.

University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only Moderna vaccination clinic for South Carolina residents aged 65 and older who have seen a University Hospital physician in the past 18 months.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E. Residents will return at the same appointment time on March 23 for the second dose.

Appointments will be made online. Appointments cannot be made over the phone.

Residents can sign up for future vaccination clinics being held by Rural Health Services on the organization's website.

Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,725, with 161 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,918 probable COVID-19 cases and 32 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, four and seven virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Tuesday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 81.9% occupancy. There are 127 beds occupied, while there are 28 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,230 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 21,315, and the percent positive was 5.9%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 428,684, with 61,769 probable cases, 7,196 confirmed deaths and 859 probable deaths.