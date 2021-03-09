Daily COVID-19 count continues to fall with 10 cases confirmed in Aiken County on Tuesday

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 10 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 425 cases and three deaths across the state Tuesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

Tuesday's report continued a downward trend in the number of daily cases, with the Palmetto State having multiple days of under 1,000 new cases within the last week.

The data reported Tuesday is for the date of March 7.

As of March 9, South Carolina has received 1,743,328 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,261,865. There are currently 584,686 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 32,553 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, residents can visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.

Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,296, with 171 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,801 probable COVID-19 cases and 39 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, two virus cases were confirmed in each on Tuesday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 81.3% occupancy. There are 126 beds occupied, while there are 29 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 604 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 12,678, and the percent positive was 4.7%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 451,026, with 76,322 probable cases, 7,751 confirmed deaths and 1,012 probable deaths.