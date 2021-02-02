CVS Pharmacy, Augusta hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Aiken; SC passes 400,000 cases

Eligible South Carolina residents will soon have another choice of where to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS Health announced Tuesday that it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at 17 locations across the Palmetto State, including Aiken.
The exact Aiken CVS location or locations is unknown. The list of specific stores in South Carolina will be available on CVS's website as stores receive shipment of the vaccine and appointments become available.
Residents will have to register in advance through CVS's website, through the CVS app or by calling 800-746-7287. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
For the initial rollout, CVS Health plans to administer approximately 15,300 total doses across South Carolina, which will be sourced from the federal pharmacy partnership program, and will expand to more locations, offering additional appointments as more vaccine supply becomes available.
Augusta University Health will be holding a vaccination clinic at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Wednesday and Friday this week. While both days are fully booked, residents can visit AU Health's website, which will be updated with additional appointments.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 44 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.
The agency confirmed a total of 1,554 cases and 32 deaths across South Carolina Tuesday. Tuesday's report pushes the state across the 400,000 confirmed case count, to 400,472. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Jan. 31.
As of Feb. 2, South Carolina has received 777,250 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 439,888. There are currently 382,695 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 1,965 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 2,274 of them. The number administrated is higher than the number received because some facilities, such as Aiken Regional, have been able to get six or seven doses from one vial. DHEC's inventory is based on five doses per vial.
Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 10,957, with 150 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,234 probable COVID-19 cases and 25 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 10 and nine virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Tuesday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 79.4% occupancy. There are 123 beds occupied, while there are 32 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,832 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 25,112, and the percent positive was 8.8%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 400,472, with 47,432 probable cases, 6,599 confirmed deaths and 719 probable deaths.
This story will be updated. Be sure to check back with the Aiken Standard.