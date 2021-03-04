COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Aiken opens up to residents 55 years and older today

Residents age 55 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic happening at USC Aiken today.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers has been hosting a large-scale vaccination clinic in collaboration with USCA at the USCA Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway. Residents can make appointments; however, walk-ins are being accepted, too.

The hospital was granted a waiver from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control last night, and the clinic is now able to administer the vaccine to more people, said Eric Muhlbaier, the administrative director of support services at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, on Thursday morning.

Today is the second day of the two-day clinic, and organizers are not turning away people that are 55 years old, Muhlbaier said.

The clinic is open to Phase 1a residents, which include health care workers, all residents aged 65 or older, but if you are 55, the clinic will not turn you away.

Phase 1a also includes long-term care facility staff and residents, and those who are maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the state.

The hospital has plans to administer 3,900 Moderna vaccine doses during the two-day effort, 300 of which were given on Wednesday.

Appointments must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

“Our goal in offering these two COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine clinics is to extend an additional invitation to the rural communities within and surrounding Aiken County," Muhlbaier said Wednesday.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found online at aikenregional.com and clicking the "Read now" button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the button reading "Complete the vaccine request form."

For residents who are already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system's website.

Those receiving the vaccine during the clinics will have their second doses administered in the same location on Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1; second doses will be scheduled after the first dose.

The clinic opened at 8 a.m. and will be distributing the vaccine until 4 p.m. today.

Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.