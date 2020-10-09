COVID-19 rises in S.C. schools; USC Aiken reports one new case

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,141 cumulative COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools statewide Friday, an increase of 231 from last week.
As of Oct. 8, 333 school employees and 808 students have entered a school or school-sponsored activity while infectious with COVID-19 since the school year began, according to S.C. DHEC.
S.C. DHEC's twice-weekly report includes public, private and charter schools at the K-12 level.
Schools that have at least one, but fewer than five cases in either the student or faculty categories are listed as having "<5" cases in S.C. DHEC's report.
In Aiken County, 24 public and private schools have reported cases, and all but one of them have fewer than five cases in either category. New to this week's list is Aiken Scholars Academy, which reports at least one, but fewer than five student cases:
- Aiken High (five students, <5 faculty)
- Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students)
- Belvedere Elementary (<5 students)
- Byrd Elementary (<5 students)
- Grace Child Development Center (<5 students)
- Graniteville Elementary (<5 students)
- Greendale Elementary (<5 students)
- Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 faculty)
- Jefferson Elementary (<5 students)
- Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students)
- Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students)
- Midland Valley High (<5 students)
- Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 faculty)
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students)
- North Aiken Elementary (<5 students)
- North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- North Augusta High (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 faculty)
- Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students)
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students)
- South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Wagener-Salley High (<5 students)
- Warrenville Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
Strom Thurmond High is the only Edgefield County school with reported cases, and it has fewer than five, according to S.C. DHEC.
Barnwell County has seen fewer than five cases at the Barnwell County Career Center, Kelly Edwards Academy, Barnwell High and Guinyard-Butler Middle. The private school Jefferson Davis Academy has reported 15 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
USC Aiken
USC Aiken reported one new case for the week of Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, making this the second week in a row the university reported just one case on its COVID-19 dashboard.
No isolation beds were in use during that week, according to the dashboard.
The university reports that all relevant contact tracing calls were completed and that the campus has an adequate stock of cleaning supplies.
USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”
During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.
To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.