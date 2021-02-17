COVID-19 cases trending downward in Aiken County school district

COVID-19 cases and quarantines are on the decline in the Aiken County Public School District, according to data released Tuesday night.

The district reported 71 new cases for the week of Feb. 7-13, down from 95 cases during the previous week and 120 the week before that.

There was one hospitalization related to COVID-19 last week from Mossy Creek Elementary School.

Special education aide Janice Dawkins, who worked at Mossy Creek, recently died of COVID-19 related causes.

Students and employees from 30 different schools and other locations tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the district's report. Most places had fewer than five cases among students, faculty or both, but South Aiken High School had six student cases.

Out of the 71 virus cases, 55 are students – four of whom attend the all-virtual Aiken Innovate program.

Quarantines

Last week, 809 students and employees were quarantined, marking the third week in a row quarantines have decreased in the Aiken County Public School District.

This number is still high compared to a typical week in the fall. On average (including a large spike in November), about 454 people were quarantined per week from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12.

More than half the quarantines are from the elementary school level. According to district data, 488 elementary students and employees were quarantined.

About 55% of the quarantines were due to non-school or non-workplace coronavirus exposure, according to district data. Both students and employees had more non-school exposures than in-school exposures.

Eighty-four symptom-free employees continued working after virus exposure under critical infrastructure. Half of them work in elementary schools, and nearly half are teachers.

To view the school district’s weekly COVID-19 data updates, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.