COVID-19 cases surpass 500 among S.C. school faculty; USC Aiken reports two new cases

COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools rose by another 141 since Tuesday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Friday report.
Cumulatively, there have been 1,772 cases in K-12 public and private schools as of Thursday, according to S.C. DHEC. A total of 1,242 of the cases are students, and 530 are employees.
S.C. DHEC's reports only include students and school employees who entered a school or school-sponsored activity during their infectious period of COVID-19.
The list of schools in Aiken County, Barnwell County and Edgefield County that have reported COVID-19 cases during this school year remains the same as Tuesday's report.
The 26 Aiken County public and private schools that have reported COVID-19 cases this year are:
- Aiken High (five students, <5 faculty)
- Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students)
- Belvedere Elementary (<5 students)
- Byrd Elementary (<5 students)
- Grace Child Development Center (<5 students)
- Graniteville Elementary (<5 students)
- Greendale Elementary (<5 students)
- Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 faculty)
- Jefferson Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Langely-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students)
- Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students)
- Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students)
- Midland Valley High (<5 students)
- Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 faculty)
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students)
- North Aiken Elementary (<5 students)
- North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- North Augusta High (five students, <5 faculty)
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students)
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students)
- Schofield Middle (<5 students)
- South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Wagener-Salley High (<5 students)
- Warrenville Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
In Barnwell County, multiple public schools have reported fewer than five cases since the school year began. They are the Barnwell County Career Center, Kelly Edwards Academy, Barnwell High, Guinyard-Butler Middle, Williston-Elko Middle and Barnwell Elementary.
Barnwell County private school Jefferson Davis Academy has reported 15 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases since the school year began.
In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High remains the only school that has reported cases, with fewer than five among students.
S.C. DHEC notes that the coronavirus cases were not necessarily transmitted within school grounds.
“Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting,” S.C. DHEC states on its website.
To find S.C. DHEC’s bi-weekly school report and other coronavirus information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.
USC Aiken
USC Aiken reported two more cases for the week of Oct. 16 through Oct. 22 on its COVID-19 dashboard.
Since Sept. 4, the university has reported a total of 18 cases.
The total campus population at USCA is 3,743, according to the dashboard.
The university reports having an adequate stock of cleaning supplies and having made all relevant calls for contact tracing.
No isolation beds were used last week, according to the dashboard.
USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”
During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.
To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.