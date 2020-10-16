COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 among S.C. students; USC Aiken reports one new case

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a higher-than-usual increase in school COVID-19 cases statewide Friday.
Cumulatively, 1,483 students and employees have entered a school or school-sponsored activity while positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to DHEC.
This is an increase of 342 cases from last Friday's report. Typically, the week-to-week increase has been around 200.
Cases among students surpassed 1,000 this week. DHEC reports that 445 employees and 1,038 students have attended school during their infectious period.
Most schools statewide have reported zero or fewer than five cases among students or faculty. The highest counts for individual schools reach the teens among students.
No new Aiken County schools were added to the list since Tuesday, but Jefferson Elementary has reported at least one new case among faculty since then.
The 26 Aiken County public and private schools that have reported COVID-19 cases this year are:
- Aiken High (five students, <5 faculty)
- Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students)
- Belvedere Elementary (<5 students)
- Byrd Elementary (<5 students)
- Grace Child Development Center (<5 students)
- Graniteville Elementary (<5 students)
- Greendale Elementary (<5 students)
- Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 faculty)
- Jefferson Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Langely-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students)
- Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students)
- Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students)
- Midland Valley High (<5 students)
- Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 faculty)
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students)
- North Aiken Elementary (<5 students)
- North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- North Augusta High (five students, <5 faculty)
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 faculty)
- Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students)
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students)
- Schofield Middle (<5 students)
- South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Wagener-Salley High (<5 students)
- Warrenville Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High remains the only school that has reported any cases, with fewer than five among students.
Barnwell County has seen fewer than five cases at the Barnwell County Career Center, Kelly Edwards Academy, Barnwell High and Guinyard-Butler Middle. The private school Jefferson Davis Academy has reported 15 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
DHEC notes that the coronavirus cases were not necessarily transmitted within school grounds.
“Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting,” DHEC states on its website.
To find DHEC's bi-weekly school report and other coronavirus information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.
USC Aiken
For a third week in a row, USC Aiken reported one new case in the last week.
No isolation beds were occupied for the week of Oct. 9-15, according to USCA's COVID-19 dashboard.
The university reports that all relevant contact tracing calls were completed and that the campus has an adequate stock of cleaning supplies.
USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”
During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.
To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.