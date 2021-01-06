COVID-19 cases reported at all but one Aiken County public schools in last three weeks

Students and employees reported 178 COVID-19 cases across nearly every Aiken County public school in the last three weeks, according to data released by the school district Tuesday.

All schools except Wagener-Salley High reported cases among students, employees and/or volunteers – along with employees from Head Start, the Aiken County Career and Technology Center and those generally working for the school district.

Three people in the school district were hospitalized due to the virus, according to the district's report.

The reporting period for these cases was Dec. 13 to Jan. 2, which includes the district's two weeks of winter break.

COVID-19 cases

Tuesday's report brings the district's cumulative total number of coronavirus cases to 640.

Eighty-two students, including three all-virtual students, reported positive coronavirus cases. Ninety-two employees and four temporary staff or volunteers also reported cases, according to the report.

While most schools reported fewer than five cases among students, employees or both, others reported higher numbers.

Five employees and 10 students reported COVID-19 cases at South Aiken High, according to the report. North Augusta High reported 12 face-to-face students, as well as one virtual student and fewer than five employees, with the virus.

Nine employees who work for the school district, not a particular school, also reported cases.

Quarantines

A total of 356 students and employees were quarantined during the three-week reporting period, according to the report.

Most of the quarantined people are students; 19 employees were quarantined.

About 1.5% of the total student population – and less than 1% of all employees – were quarantined.

The district reports having 16,165 face-to-face students, 6,160 virtual students and 3,397 employees in total.

To view past COVID-19 reports from the school district, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.