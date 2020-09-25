COVID-19 cases in South Carolina K-12 rise to 724; USC Aiken reports 6 new cases

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported almost 200 more COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools than last week in its Friday report.
As of Sept. 24, 501 students and 223 employees have entered a school or school-sponsored activity during their infectious period in South Carolina's public, private and charter schools.
Despite the increase, most schools report no cases or fewer than five. DHEC reports COVID-19 numbers as "<5" if there are between one and four cases among students or faculty.
There are eight schools statewide that report five or more cases among students, and half of them are private schools. None report five or more among faculty.
Public schools in South Carolina with five or more cases are:
• Clover High (York School District 2): 11 students
• Camden High (Kershaw County School District): six students
• Walhalla High (Oconee County School District): six students
• Seneca Middle (Oconee County School District): five students
Private schools are:
• Jefferson Davis Academy (Barnwell County): 15 students
• Andrew Jackson Academy (Bamberg County): 10 students
• Colleton Prep Academy (Colleton County): six students
• Patrick Henry Academy (Hampton County): six students
In Aiken County, no schools report more than four cases among students or faculty.
The following 17 Aiken County public and private schools have reported at least one, but fewer than five COVID-19 cases among students or faculty:
• Aiken High (student and faculty)
• Belvedere Elementary (student)
• Graniteville Elementary (student)
• Hammond Hill Elementary (faculty)
• Mead Hall Episcopal School (student)
• Midland Valley High (student)
• New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (student)
• North Aiken Elementary (student)
• North Augusta Elementary (student)
• North Augusta High (student)
• Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (faculty)
• Paul Knox Middle (student and faculty)
• Redcliffe Elementary (student)
• Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (student)
• South Aiken High (student)
• Wagener-Salley High (student)
• Warrenville Elementary (student and faculty)
S.C. DHEC notes that the data does not mean students and employees contracted the virus at school.
“Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting,” DHEC states on its website.
S.C. DHEC has updated its report for COVID-19 in schools every Tuesday and Friday since Sept. 4. To view the report, visit scdhec.gov/covid-19-cases-associated-staff-students.
USC Aiken
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported on the USC Aiken campus, out of a total campus population of 3,743, between Sept. 18 and 24, according to the university's website.
No isolation beds were occupied last week.
The university reports having an adequate supply of cleaning supplies and that all relevant calls for contact tracing have been made.
USCA's alert level remains low, or "Green Alert."
During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.
The university reported two positive cases last week between Sept. 11 and 17.
To view USCA's COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.