Confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C. schools rise by 403 in a week

Since the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's Nov. 3 report, the agency has reported 403 more COVID-19 cases in public, private and charter schools statewide, marking the highest weekly increase so far.

DHEC reported 283 more student cases and 120 more school employee cases between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Only students and employees who entered a school or school-sponsored activity during their infectious period are included in the report.

Cumulatively, there have been 2,751 cases in statewide schools since the school year began, according to DHEC. 825 of them have been school employees, and 1,926 have been students.

Since Friday's data update, DHEC reports an additional three student cases each at two Aiken County high schools. Aiken High's count rose from 10 to 13, and North Augusta High's rose from nine to 12.

Midland Valley High has passed the fewer-than-five threshold and now reports five student cases, according to DHEC.

Hammond Hill Elementary newly reported fewer than five student cases, and Redcliffe Elementary newly reported fewer than five faculty cases.

Aiken Elementary and Lloyd-Kennedy Charter School were added to the list with fewer than five student cases each.

The 33 Aiken County public, charter and private schools that have reported COVID-19 cases this year are:

Aiken Elementary (<5 students). Aiken High (13 students, <5 faculty). Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students). Belvedere Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Byrd Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Grace Child Development Center (<5 students). Graniteville Elementary (<5 students). Greendale Elementary (<5 students). Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Jefferson Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students). Lloyd-Kennedy Charter School (<5 students). M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students). Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students). Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students). Midland Valley High (five students). Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 faculty). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Aiken Elementary (<5 students). North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). North Augusta High (12 students, <5 faculty). North Augusta Middle (<5 students). Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Our Lady of Peace Catholic School (<5 students). Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 faculty). Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students). Schofield Middle (<5 students). South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students, <5 faculty). South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Wagener-Salley High (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty).

No changes to the lists for Barnwell and Edgefield counties have been made since Friday's report.

In Barnwell County, the Barnwell County Career Center, Barnwell High, Guinyard-Butler Middle, Williston-Elko Middle and Barnwell Elementary have reported fewer than five cases since the school year began. Kelly Edwards Elementary has reported fewer than five cases in both the student and faculty categories.

Barnwell County private school Jefferson Davis Academy has reported 15 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases since the school year began.

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High remains the only public school that has reported cases, with fewer than five among students. Wardlaw Academy, a private school in Edgefield County, has reported fewer than five cases in both the student and faculty categories.

DHEC notes that the coronavirus cases were not necessarily transmitted within school grounds.

“Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting,” DHEC states on its website.

To find DHEC’s biweekly school report and other coronavirus information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.