CDC says students can sit 3 feet apart; Aiken County school district reports 13 virus cases

Students wearing face masks can remain three feet - not six feet - apart from one another in school, according to a Friday revision to the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines.
The updated recommendation doesn't apply to teachers. Adults should still maintain six feet of distance between each other and students, according to the CDC.
"Several studies have found that transmission between staff is more common than transmission between students and staff, and among students, in schools," reads the CDC's guidelines.
The CDC says middle and high school students in communities with high COVID-19 transmission should be six feet apart, if cohorting is not possible.
Students should still maintain six feet of social distancing when they can't wear masks, in common areas and during "activities when increased exhalation occurs, such as singing, shouting, band, sports or exercise," according to the CDC.
In the Aiken County Public School District, six feet of distance hasn't been feasible while students attend full-capacity classrooms, as district officials and employees have previously confirmed. Schools returned to five-day, face-to-face classes earlier this month, ending middle and high schools' half-capacity hybrid schedule.
Both virus cases and quarantines in the district have been declining since the numbers peaked earlier this year. From March 7 to March 13, nine students and four employees tested positive for the virus, according to the district.
Three of the coronavirus-positive employees are teachers, and one is an aide, according to the district.
Out of the nine students who tested positive for COVID-19, two of them are virtual students in the Aiken Innovate program.
Fewer than five COVID-19 cases were reported from the following locations:
- Aiken County Career and Technology Center
- Aiken High School (virtual student)
- Aiken Intermediate School (virtual student)
- JD Lever Elementary School
- Kennedy Middle School
- Millbrook Elementary School
- North Augusta High School
- Redcliffe Elementary School
- Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
- South Aiken High School
This brings the 2020-2021 cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 1,434 students, employees, temporary staff and volunteer coaches, according to the school district.
Quarantines
A total of 356 students and employees were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure last week, according to the district. This is an increase of 28 from the previous week, but still low compared to the highs of 1,000+ quarantines per week in January.
Most quarantined high school students and employees were exposed to the virus at school, with 107 exposed in school compared to 40 exposed outside of school, according to the school district.
However, non-school exposures outnumbered in-school exposures at the middle and elementary school levels. A total of 137 students and employees were quarantined for non-school exposures, and 66 were quarantined due to in-school exposures.
Twenty-five employees continued working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to COVID-19, but experiencing no symptoms. About half work in high schools, and about half are teachers.
To view the Aiken County Public School District's weekly COVID-19 data reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.