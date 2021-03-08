CDC says fully vaccinated people can gather without masks; 10 coronavirus cases reported in Aiken County on Monday

Fully vaccinated people can gather with other vaccine recipients without masks or social distancing, according to guidance from federal health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday, also saying vaccinated people can likewise gather with people considered at low-risk for severe disease.

The CDC releases the guidance as more and more people have received the vaccine and are wondering what's next or when things can be back to normal.

“With more and more people vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 31 million Americans, about 9% of the U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

Monday was the first day of phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina. This phase includes all residents aged 55 or older, residents aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions and frontline workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.

Approximately 2.7 million South Carolinians are eligible in this phase.

As of March 8, South Carolina has received 1,743,228 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,271,085. There are currently 565,990 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 37,795 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, residents can visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 10 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 562 cases and four deaths across the state Monday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Monday is for the date of March 6.

Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,285, with 171 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,802 probable COVID-19 cases and 39 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, zero and two virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Monday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 81.3% occupancy. There are 126 beds occupied, while there are 29 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 608 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 20,552, and the percent positive was 3.7%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 450,578, with 76,138 probable cases, 7,748 confirmed deaths and 1,012 probable deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.