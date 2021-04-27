CDC eases outdoor mask guidelines; Aiken Regional holding vaccine clinic Wednesday

As more and more Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors.

The federal agency said that fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.

The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

“It’s the return of freedom,” said Dr. Mike Saag, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who welcomed the change. “It’s the return of us being able to do normal activities again. We’re not there yet, but we’re on the exit ramp. And that’s a beautiful thing.”

The CDC also said that fully vaccinated or not, people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They can also go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.

The agency does still recommend that unvaccinated people continue to wear masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people. They also should keep using masks at outdoor restaurants.

However, everyone should keep wearing masks at crowded outdoor events such as concerts or sporting events, the CDC says.

And the agency continues to recommend masks at indoor public places, such as hair salons, restaurants, shopping centers, museums and movie theaters.

As of April 27, South Carolina has received 4,219,810 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,968,841.

A total of 48,873 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers will hold a Moderna vaccine clinic at USC Aiken on Wednesday. The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the university's Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway.

There will be 700 first-dose vaccines available to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis. The Moderna vaccine is available to anyone over the age of 18. Attendees must bring a valid photo ID and wear a mask.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed six COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 307 cases and two deaths across the state Tuesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Tuesday is for the date of April 25.

Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,764, with 177 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,283 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed two virus cases Tuesday, and Edgefield County confirmed four cases.

Across the entire state, there are 488 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently 12 COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as four COVID-19 ICU beds.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 9,163, and the percent positive was 4.6%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 479,940, with 96,016 probable cases, 8,309 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.