Biden announces new tax credit to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden announced a tax credit for small businesses to provide paid leave for those getting vaccinated or potentially needing to take time off to recover from side effects. Paid for through the $1.9 trillion virus relief package passed last month, the tax change would provide a credit of up to $511 per day, per employee for businesses with fewer than 500 workers to ensure that those workers or businesses don't suffer a penalty by those getting vaccinated.

The White House is urging larger employers, which have more resources, to provide the same benefits to their workers, and educate them about the shots and encourage them to get vaccinated.

“We’re calling on every employer, large and small, in every state, give employees the time off they need with pay to get vaccinated,” Biden said.

Biden also announced Wednesday he had accomplished his goal of administering 200,000,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days.

Over 50% of adults in the U.S. have been at least partially vaccinated. During his speech, Biden acknowledged entering a “new phase” in the federal vaccination effort that relies on increased outreach to Americans to get their shots, both to protect them and their communities.

“Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother’s life, your co-worker’s life, the grocery store clerk or the delivery person helping you and your neighbors get through the crisis,” Biden said. “That’s why you should get vaccinated.”

As of April 21, South Carolina has received 4,042,180 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,795,300.

A total of 47,411 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Around 27% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed four COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday, along with 391 cases and 11 deaths across the state. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Wednesday is for the date of April 19.

Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,696, with 176 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,225 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed two virus cases Wednesday, while Edgefield County confirmed three cases. There was also a confirmed coronavirus-related death in Barnwell County on April 18. The victim was elderly.

Across the entire state, there are 529 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently 13 COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as three COVID-19 ICU beds.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 9,090, and the percent positive was 6.3%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 476,958, with 94,411 probable cases, 8,247 confirmed deaths and 1,118 probable deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.