All South Carolinians aged 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday

Starting next week, all South Carolinians over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents over that age can start scheduling their appointments beginning Wednesday, said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday.

“Our priority with the vaccine has been to save the lives of those at the greatest risk of dying. By staying the course and resisting distractions, we’ve expanded South Carolinians’ access and eligibility for vaccinations faster than originally anticipated,” McMaster said in a statement. “Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our state’s health care professionals, we are now able to make the vaccine available to anyone who wants it, and to do so ahead of schedule.”

“We started by making vaccine available to those who were most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19; the elderly, those with high risk of exposure at work, and those with medical conditions that worsen the effects of COVID-19,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director, said in a release. “Today, about a year after the COVID-19 crisis began, we are now able to offer three very safe and effective vaccines to all South Carolina residents over the age of 16 – another step on our path to take control of COVID-19 instead of it controlling us and getting back to normal."

Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 16-18. All three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen - are available to those aged 18 or older.

Rural Health Services is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Wagener-Salley High School, 272 Main St. S in Wagener, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Residents in Phase 1b are eligible, including anyone aged 55 or older, those aged 18-54 with one or more high-risk medical conditions, those with developmental or high-risk disabilities and frontline workers.

As of March 26, South Carolina has received 2,524,510 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,813,939. There are currently 705,404 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 32,591 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

DHEC confirmed 657 cases of COVID-19, including five in Aiken County, and 12 deaths across the state Friday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Friday is for the date of March 24.

Friday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,441, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,977 probable COVID-19 cases and 41 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, zero and seven virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Friday.

Across the entire state, there are 526 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Aiken County's hospitals have 25 occupied COVID-19 beds, plus one occupied COVID-19 intensive care unit bed.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 24,303, and the percent positive was 3.6%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 462,140, with 84,530 probable cases, 8,031 confirmed deaths and 1,061 probable deaths.