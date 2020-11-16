Aiken's mask mandate expires; however, new face covering requirement being considered

The City of Aiken's mask mandate expired Monday at noon after Aiken City Council elected not to extend the emergency ordinance last Thursday.
No council members made a motion to extend the existing emergency ordinance. The original ordinance was passed July 13 and requires customers to wear face coverings inside food and retail establishments within city limits. This ordinance was extended on Sept. 10.
Last week, the council instead made a motion to consider a new regular ordinance that is almost identical to the emergency ordinance with the key difference being it wouldn't end until either City Council passes a resolution or S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster suspends his declaration of a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus.
This ordinance will require two separate readings and votes that are separated by at least seven days. Since the first reading and vote was done on Thursday, Nov. 12, the second reading and vote will be held Thursday, Nov. 19. As a regular ordinance, it only requires a regular majority of the seven-member council to pass instead of the two-thirds supermajority that an emergency ordinance requires.
If the second reading passes on Nov. 19, the regular ordinance would not take effect until noon on the following Tuesday, Nov. 24, thus meaning the City of Aiken will be without a mask requirement until at least Nov. 24.
“So there will be no mask or face-coverings ordinance in effect from noon Nov. 16 forward. It could be, potentially, reinstituted should council pass this at second reading,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Thursday after the meeting. “But at a minimum, from noon Nov. 16 to a date in the future, we will not have a mask ordinance in effect.”
"At some point, you have to look at it and say, is it an emergency ordinance or is it something we need to take a more comprehensive look at?" Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said Monday. "Upon taking a more comprehensive look, I think the majority of council felt it would better serve our city to have one that was tied to the executive orders of the governor as a sunset."
Osbon also said he wants to remind people that there is still a resolution in effect that strongly encourages masks.
Haley Knight, executive director of the Aiken Downtown Development Association, said a lot of the small businesses in Aiken couldn't handle going through another shutdown. So, they're trying to balance shopping with safety.
"We’re just trying to do everything we can to get people to come downtown and spend money in our small businesses and do it safely," Knight said. "Many of our businesses feel that having this mask ordinance, especially through the holiday season, is an essential part of that."
On Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, S.C. Hospital Association and Medical University of South Carolina released a statement urging all South Carolinians to "rededicate themselves to individual actions to protect public health amid this pandemic."
The agencies said these actions include properly wearing face masks, staying physically distanced from others and routinely getting tested.
South Carolina health authorities confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in Aiken County on Monday.
The death occurred on Nov. 15, and the victim was middle-aged. S.C. DHEC confirmed a total of 981 cases and 27 deaths across the state Monday.
The data reported Monday is for the date of Nov. 15.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,113 as of Monday with 81 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide on Nov. 16 was 6,688, and the percent positive was 14.7%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 185,390 confirmed cases, 11,227 probable cases, 3,873 confirmed deaths and 270 probable deaths.