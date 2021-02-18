Aiken vaccine clinic serves dozens of excited residents Thursday; life expectancy drops a year due to pandemic

Dozens of COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Thursday in Aiken, and everyone seemed excited, despite the rain outside.
The clinic was hosted by Rural Health Services at Second Baptist Church on York Street. Nursing students from Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken administered the shots.
There were many stations to receive the shots, so people were cycled in and out without much of a wait time.
"I didn't feel anything," said Netter Dawkins, after receiving her first dose. She jokingly asked if the administrator was sure she'd put the shot in Dawkins' arm.
South Carolina is currently in phase 1a of vaccine administration, meaning healthcare workers, all residents aged 65 or older, long term care facility staff and residents and those who are maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the state are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Mildred Booth also received her first dose on Thursday. Booth lives in Lyons, Georgia, but her daughter, Kimberly Mitchell lives locally. As Booth lives in a rural area, she had not been able to get the shot yet.
Mitchell found about the Thursday clinic and signed her mother up, before driving the two and a half hours to pick her up.
"We’re super excited," Mitchell said. "We feel like we hit the jackpot."
Booth said she's "glad it's over" and said it only hurt a little bit when the shot went in her arm.
Mary Bean was happy to get her first dose on Thursday, and laughingly said she was excited "to have it over with."
Marcellus Verdery couldn't look as the first vaccine dose was shot into his arm, but said afterward that it wasn't too bad.
Everyone who received a shot will receive their second shot in one month at the same location at the same time.
Residents can sign up for future Rural Health Services vaccination clinics by going to RHS's website and clicking on the COVID-19 tab at the top.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new report that life expectancy in the United States dropped by a year during the first half of 2020 as the pandemic caused its first wave of deaths. Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Blacks losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years.
South Carolina health authorities confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Thursday.
The deaths occurred on Feb. 11 and 16, and both residents were elderly. There was also a probable coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Feb. 15 in an elderly resident.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,451 cases and 32 coronavirus-related deaths across South Carolina on Thursday.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Feb. 16.
As of Feb. 18, South Carolina has received 970,950 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 710,419. There are currently 473,991 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.
A total of 15,674 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.
CVS is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine at many of its locations around South Carolina, including Aiken. At this time, all appointments are booked, but more will be added as they become available.
University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only Moderna vaccination clinic for South Carolina residents aged 65 and older who have seen a University Hospital physician in the past 18 months.
The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E. Residents will return at the same appointment time on March 23 for the second dose.
Appointments will be made online. Appointments cannot be made over the phone.
Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,773, with 163 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,080 probable COVID-19 cases and 33 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, two and 10 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 81.9% occupancy. There are 127 beds occupied, while there are 28 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,137 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 21,491, and the percent positive was 10%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 431,074, with 63,970 probable cases, 7,277 confirmed deaths and 878 probable deaths.