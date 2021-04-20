Aiken Regional to hold vaccine clinic Wednesday at USCA

Aiken Regional Medical Centers will hold two Moderna vaccine clinics at USC Aiken.

The clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and April 28 at the university's Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway.

There will be 900 first-dose vaccines available to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis. There are also 1,740 second doses scheduled between the two clinics, requiring an appointment.

The Moderna vaccine is available to anyone over the age of 18. Attendees must bring a valid photo ID and wear a mask.

As of April 20, South Carolina has received 3,775,870 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,774,753.

A total of 47,257 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 27% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed two COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday, along with 362 cases and two deaths across the state. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Tuesday is for the date of April 18.

Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,689, with 176 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,209 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties confirmed one virus case each Tuesday.

Across the entire state, there are 537 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently 13 COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as three COVID-19 ICU beds.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 7,756, and the percent positive was 6.2%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 476,506, with 94,100 probable cases, 8,237 confirmed deaths and 1,118 probable deaths.