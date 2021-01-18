Aiken Regional discusses community vaccine clinics, large-scale events not likely until vaccine is more widely available

Aiken Regional Medical Centers has been in discussion with community providers about offering community vaccine clinics. However, large-scale events are unlikely until the vaccine becomes more widely available.
As of Monday, Aiken Regional Medical Centers has administered 866 COVID-19 vaccinations to hospital employees and eligible Phase 1a community members, Ashlee Brewer, director of marketing at ARMC, said in an email.
There are currently 1,288 individuals scheduled for vaccine clinics through the end of January.
On Sunday, DHEC provided updated guidance for vaccine providers stating no large-scale vaccination events should be held that would exceed a provider's baseline allocation without first consulting with DHEC to ensure sufficient doses would be available.
"It is unlikely providers could hold large-scale events until the state’s weekly allocations from the federal government increase," the updated guidelines by DHEC states.
The department does not expect the state’s weekly allocation to increase anytime soon, according to the guidelines.
“We are confident SCDHEC will distribute the necessary vaccines to fulfill the scheduled upcoming vaccine appointments,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at ARMC. “Although the current COVID-19 vaccine supply may not immediately meet our community’s demand, the health and safety of our community remains a top priority and our hospital continues to observe increased safety precautions."
Pending vaccine availability from DHEC, ARMC has been in discussion with community partners, including USC Aiken, regarding community vaccine clinics.
“We are in continued discussion so our teams will be prepared and ready to offer the vaccine to the community when it becomes more widely available,” O’Loughlin said.
ARMC follows all protocols and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations related to administering the vaccine to those outlined in the current phase, as directed by DHEC. Distribution is following a phased approach to ensure health care workers and high-risk individuals receive the vaccine first.
Locally, new COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise.
As of 8 a.m. on Monday, ARMC has confirmed 1,050 virus cases in Aiken County. Of these individuals, 45 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 93 are deceased, Brewer said.
On Saturday, DHEC reported 2,946 new virus cases statewide, bringing the state's total to 354,895 confirmed cases.
Eight new coronavirus deaths were reported across the state. None were from Aiken, Edgefield or Barnwell counties. The statewide total stands at 5,662.
Aiken County recorded 118 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total to 9,521 confirmed cases. The total confirmed deaths stands at 131.
Edgefield and Barnwell counties recorded 15 and 23 new confirmed cases, respectively. Edgefield County's total deaths stands at 10 while Barnwell County's total stands at 33, according to DHEC's latest report.