Aiken hospital will loosen restrictions on visitations; 7 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County

Beginning on Monday, Aiken Regional Medical Centers will loosen its visitation restrictions to allow two visitors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in most inpatient and outpatient areas.
Visitors must wear a mask and complete a screening process upon entering the facility. Hand washing, use of hand sanitizer and social distancing are requested for the safety of others.
There are some areas where the visitor policy is still restricted. Intensive care unit patients are permitted two visitors for the first 15 minutes of each hour. For outpatient testing and surgery, one visitor may accompany a patient for pre-op and post-op consult in outpatient surgery areas.
South Carolina health authorities confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 733 cases across the rest of the state Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 27 deaths across the state, including one in Aiken County. The death occurred Sept. 16 and the victim was elderly.
Of the other victims, 22 were elderly and four were middle-aged. The deaths occurred between July 25 and Sept. 16.
DHEC is also investigating 41 new probable cases in the state, including nine in Aiken County.
Also on Thursday, Barnwell County had three confirmed cases and Edgefield County had five new cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 2,332 as of Thursday with 68 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Thursday it has confirmed 656 cases of novel coronavirus in Aiken County. Of these 633 individuals, six are currently receiving care in the hospital and 43 have died.
The hospital also said in a news release that additional individuals have been tested for COVID-19, but test results have not been received yet.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 6,294, and the percent positive was 11.8%.
As of Thursday, about 74.19% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 733 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 123 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 328 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 with new testing events added regularly.
To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.