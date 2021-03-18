Aiken hospital to host nine vaccine clinics through April; 12 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

Eligible Aiken residents will soon have more opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Thursday that it will be hosting nine vaccine clinics at USC Aiken's Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway, over the next month and a half.

The first of these clinics will be on Wednesday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with 1,250 Moderna doses available. The second dose will be scheduled for April 21.

The second of these clinics will be on Wednesday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with 1,000 Moderna doses available. The second dose will be scheduled for April 28.

These clinics are open to residents who are in either phase 1a or 1b of the vaccine distribution, which includes all residents aged 55 or older, residents ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions and frontline workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.

Appointments must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Appointment availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found by going to Aiken Regional's website, clicking the "Read now" button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the button reading "Complete the vaccine request form."

For residents who are already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system's website.

As of March 18, South Carolina has received 1,883,958 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,546,874. There are currently 657,171 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 40,116 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

The hospital also said Wednesday it has confirmed 1,257 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Of those 1,257 individuals, three are currently receiving care in the hospital and 133 have died.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 12 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 856 cases and six deaths across the state Thursday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Thursday is for the date of March 16.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,376, with 173 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,901 probable COVID-19 cases and 40 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, one and two virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 83.9% occupancy. There are 130 beds occupied, while there are 25 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 568 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 18,794, and the percent positive was 6.3%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 457,217, with 80,281 probable cases, 7,896 confirmed deaths and 1,042 probable deaths.