Aiken hospital plans two upcoming vaccine clinics at USC Aiken

Aiken Regional Medical Centers will be holding two upcoming Moderna vaccine clinics at USC Aiken.

The clinics will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 21 and 28 at the university's Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway. There will be 900 first-dose vaccines available to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis. There are also 1,740 second-doses scheduled between the two clinics, requiring an appointment.

The Moderna vaccine is available to anyone over the age of 18. Attendees must bring a valid photo ID and wear a mask.

As of April 17, South Carolina has received 3,774,570 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,680,387.

A total of 46,594 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 26% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 12 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Saturday, along with 616 cases and 12 deaths across the state. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Saturday is for the date of April 15.

Saturday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,670, with 176 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,182 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed two virus cases Saturday, and Edgefield County confirmed six cases.

Across the entire state, there are 522 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently seven COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 22,628, and the percent positive was 3.7%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 474,999, with 93,259 probable cases, 8,208 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable deaths.