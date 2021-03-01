Aiken hospital plans to administer 3,900 COVID-19 vaccines at clinics this week

Two massive COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be hosted at USC Aiken this week for residents who haven't yet been able to get their shots.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is holding the clinics on Wednesday and Thursday at the USCA Student Activities Center. The hospital will administer 3,900 Moderna vaccine doses combined over the two days to phase 1a individuals.

Those receiving the vaccine during these clinics will receive their second doses in the same location on Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1; second doses will be scheduled post-first dose.

Appointments must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Appointment availability is first-come, first-served.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found by going to Aiken Regional's website, clicking the "Read now" button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the button reading "Complete the vaccine request form."

For residents who are already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system's website.

CVS in Aiken is now accepting vaccine appointments. To make an appointment, or to view a list of other CVS locations offering the vaccine, visit cvs.com and click "Check vaccine availability." Residents without online access can call the CVS customer service line at 800-746-7287.

Aiken Regional also announced Monday that it has confirmed 1,230 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Of those 1,230 individuals, nine are currently receiving care in the hospital and 131 have died.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 740 cases and 14 deaths across the state Monday.

The data reported Monday is for the date of Feb. 27.

Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,105, with 170 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,711 probable COVID-19 cases and 37 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, three and two virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Monday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 79.4% occupancy. There are 123 beds occupied, while there are 32 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 725 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 25,197, and the percent positive was 4.1%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 444,991, with 72,985 probable cases, 7,592 confirmed deaths and 970 probable deaths.

Check back with Aiken Standard as this story will be updated.