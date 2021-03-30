Aiken hospital holding walk-in vaccine clinic Wednesday; open to residents 18 or older

South Carolina enters Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution plan Wednesday, and Aiken Regional Medical Centers is holding a vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the USC Aiken Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway, with 1,130 Moderna doses available. Walk-ins are welcome.

Phase 2 includes all residents aged 16 or older, but the Moderna vaccine is only available to those aged 18 or older.

Despite walk-ins being welcome, the hospital is encouraging residents to make appointments through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found online at aikenregional.com, clicking the "Read now" button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the button reading "Complete the vaccine request form."

For residents who are already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system's website.

Individuals with scheduled appointments will be directed to a separate check-in line and will not have to wait behind walk-ins to check-in. Those receiving their first dose vaccine tomorrow will be scheduled to receive their second dose on Wednesday, April 28.

As of March 30, South Carolina has received 2,741,110 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,969,077.

A total of 35,127 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed seven COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 344 cases and four deaths across the state Tuesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Tuesday is for the date of March 28.

Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,473, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,004 probable COVID-19 cases and 41 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties confirmed zero and one virus cases, respectively, on Tuesday.

Across the entire state, there are 514 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There is currently one COVID-19 bed occupied in Aiken County.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 9,233, and the percent positive was 5.7%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 464,538, with 86,131 probable cases, 8,056 confirmed deaths and 1,070 probable deaths.