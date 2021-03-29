Aiken hospital holding vaccine clinic Wednesday; 8 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is holding another COVID-19 vaccine clinic at USC Aiken this week.

The clinic will be held Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the USC Aiken Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway, with 1,130 Moderna doses available.

Residents in Phase 1b of the state's vaccination plan are eligible, including anyone aged 55 or older, those aged 18-54 with one or more high-risk medical conditions, those with developmental or high-risk disabilities and front-line workers.

Appointments must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Appointment availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found online at aikenregional.com, clicking the "Read now" button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the button reading "Complete the vaccine request form."

For residents who are already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system's website.

As of March 29, South Carolina has received 2,716,370 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,953,749. There are currently 717,346 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 34,959 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed eight COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 499 cases and zero deaths across the state Monday.

The data reported Monday is for the date of March 27.

Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,466, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,002 probable COVID-19 cases and 41 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, two virus cases were confirmed in each on Monday.

Across the entire state, there are 518 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There is currently one COVID-19 bed occupied in Aiken County's hospitals.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Monday was 15,033, and the percent positive was 4.7%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 464,169, with 85,899 probable cases, 8,053 confirmed deaths and 1,069 probable deaths.