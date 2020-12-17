Aiken hospital administers first vaccine doses; S.C. DHEC confirms 51 new virus cases in Aiken County

Aiken Regional Medical Centers administered its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
Dr. Gerald Gordon, an infectious disease specialist, was the first recipient, according to the hospital's Twitter account.
Today, Gerald Gordon, MD, Infectious Disease, received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. While the initial supply of the new vaccines will be limited, it is encouraging news that these new vaccines will help in the fight against the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/CFKzL8Sag5— Aiken Regional (@AikenRegionalMC) December 17, 2020
A team of nurses administered the vaccines to medical staff and associates Thursday morning, according to Ashlee Brewer, director of marketing at Aiken Regional.
South Carolina health authorities confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,023 cases and 39 deaths across the state Thursday. There were no new deaths reported in Aiken County, but in Edgefield County the death of an elderly patient was listed as confirmed for coronavirus.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Dec. 15.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 6,867 as of Thursday with 100 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,055 probable COVID-19 cases and 15 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 97.4% occupancy. There are 151 beds occupied, while there are 4 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,524 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Thursday was 8,357, and the percent positive was 24.2%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 243,583, with 19,191 probable cases, 4,484 confirmed deaths and 359 probable deaths.
S.C. DHEC released a statement Thursday to remind South Carolinians that staying home is the best way to stay safe this holiday season.
"It's not worth the risk," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director, in the release. "Celebrating this holiday season like we would any other year puts the health of you and your loved ones in jeopardy. Staying home means staying safe."
S.C. DHEC recommends those who do travel to wear a mask, socially distance, get tested before and after traveling and to frequently wash their hands.
"We understand how long and hard this year has been, but we can expect staggering numbers over the holidays if we let down our guard now,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, in the release. “I'll be staying home this Christmas, and that's how I'll be keeping myself and my loved ones safe. There’s no greater gift than the health of our loved ones.”