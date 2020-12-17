Aiken hospital administers first vaccine dose; S.C. DHEC confirms 51 new virus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,023 cases and 39 deaths across the state Thursday. There were no new deaths reported in Aiken County, but in Edgefield County the death of an elderly patient was listed as confirmed for coronavirus.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Dec. 15.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers administered its first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to the hospital's Twitter account. Dr. Gerald Gordon, an infectious disease specialist, was the recipient, according to the tweet.
Today, Gerald Gordon, MD, Infectious Disease, received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. While the initial supply of the new vaccines will be limited, it is encouraging news that these new vaccines will help in the fight against the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/CFKzL8Sag5— Aiken Regional (@AikenRegionalMC) December 17, 2020
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 6,867 as of Thursday with 100 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,055 probable COVID-19 cases and 15 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 97.4% occupancy. There are 151 beds occupied, while there are 4 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,524 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Thursday was 8,357, and the percent positive was 24.2%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 243,583, with 19,191 probable cases, 4,484 confirmed deaths and 359 probable deaths.