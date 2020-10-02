Aiken County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 cases

Aiken County crossed another COVID-19 milestone Friday as the area officially surpassed 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 13 new cases in Aiken County on Friday and added more cases to counties across the state after working through a backlog of almost 24,000 test results.
The reporting of those results was delayed from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2 by upgrades to the agency's disease surveillance system.
Aiken County's total coronavirus numbers increased by 17 cases from Thursday to Friday – indicating that four of the delayed COVID-19 results added may have been in Aiken County.
Almost 1,480 of those delayed results were positive for coronavirus, DHEC said.
Over 15% of coronavirus tests confirmed Friday – about 250 – were positive for coronavirus.
No new deaths were reported for Aiken County on Friday; however, a dozen new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in other parts of the state, DHEC said.