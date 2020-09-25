Aiken County sees one new virus-related death

South Carolina's leading health agency has just received over 7,000 previously unreported coronavirus test results from Doctors Care, the agency reported Friday.
About 400 of the delayed results received by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control from the primary care facilities were positive for COVID-19, the agency said. The tests are from between July 1 to Sept. 23.
The coronavirus case count reported by S.C. DHEC for Aiken County increased by 36 cases from Thursday to Friday.
DHEC reported 23 new coronavirus cases for Aiken County in its daily report, with the other 13 newly added cases possibly from the Doctors Care cases.
This is the second time this week DHEC has announced thousands of coronavirus test results were missing from the agency's official disease surveillance data.
On Tuesday, DHEC announced that over 15,000 tests – including over 1,300 positive cases in Aiken County – had not been logged in the agency's system due to a miscommunication in reporting procedure between Augusta University Health and DHEC.
One new coronavirus-related death was also reported in Aiken County on Friday; the individual who died was middle-aged.
Statewide, DHEC confirmed a total of 647 new cases and 20 new deaths. Over 11% of the results DHEC reported Friday were positive for COVID-19.