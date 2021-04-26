Aiken County sees 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 12 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 362 cases and three deaths across the state Thursday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Monday is for the date of April 24.

As of April 26, South Carolina has received 4,166,310 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,948,371.

A total of 48,746 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,758, with 177 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,278 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed one virus case Monday, while Edgefield County confirmed two cases.

Across the entire state, there are 490 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently nine COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as COVID-19 ICU beds.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 13,206, and the percent positive was 3.7%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 479,618, with 95,897 probable cases, 8,307 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable deaths.