Aiken County schools start vaccine clinics Friday; 4 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County on Thursday

Vaccination clinics for Aiken County Public School District kick off Friday at Midland Valley High School and will last throughout the month of March.

The district has partnered with Rural Health Services to offer all district employees who wish to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the opportunity to do so at various locations throughout the district, with registration opening next week.

Employees can sign up on the school district's website, which will include each vaccination location, dates and time slots. Employees will be asked to select an hour time slot to receive the first dose.

The Moderna vaccine takes two doses. Thus, the vaccination plan in March will be repeated in April, beginning approximately 30 days after the initial vaccination date.

The school district's clinics will be held at the following schools on the following dates and times:

• Friday, March 12: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Midland Valley High School, 227 Mustang Drive, Graniteville

• Tuesday, March 16: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Silver Bluff High School, 64 Desoto Drive

• Friday, March 19: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Aiken High School, 449 Rutland Drive

• Wednesday, March 24: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Augusta High School, 2000 Knobcone Ave., North Augusta

• Friday, March 26: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wagener-Salley High School, 272 Main St., Wagener

• Tuesday, March 30: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta

These clinics are being held as South Carolina has transitioned into phase 1b of its vaccination plan.

Phase 1b includes all residents ages 55 or older, residents ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions and frontline workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.

Individuals who work in settings where people are living and working in close contact, including workers and residents in homeless shelters, state and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact and residents and workers in group homes are also included, as well as health care workers who didn't get the vaccine in phase 1a.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed four COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 359 cases and 38 deaths across the state Thursday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Thursday is for the date of March 9.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,308, with 171 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,815 probable COVID-19 cases and 39 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, zero and one virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday. There was also a confirmed death in Edgefield County on Feb. 2. The victim was elderly.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 85.8% occupancy. There are 133 beds occupied, while there are 22 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 595 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 14,211, and the percent positive was 6.4%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 452,004, with 77,388 probable cases, 7,803 confirmed deaths and 1,019 probable deaths.